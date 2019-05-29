Traders relocate to pave way for construction of Sh117.8m modern market

Traders in Homa Bay market relocate to pave way for construction of Sh117.8m modern market. ( JAMES OMORO)

Traders in Homa Bay town finalised demolition of their business structures to allow construction of a Sh117.8 million modern market.The traders were demolishing the structures to relocate to other places in the town. The construction is undertaken in partnership between Homa Bay County Government and the World Bank. Relocation of the traders came after the county government officially awarded the tender to a construction company called Danaff Kenya Co. Ltd on Monday.

The County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe accompanied by Chief Officers Noah Otieno (Finance) and Maina Njoroge (Public Works) presided over a meeting in which the construction company officially signed a contract with the county government to undertake the work. The work was scheduled to kick off on Wednesday and the contractor had availed machines to the site. The construction will take a period of twelve months.

