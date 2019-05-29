Airtel Africa looks at Sh100 billion London listing

Airtel Africa Ltd, a subsidiary of Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd , is considering a stock market flotation in London, it said on Tuesday, part of efforts to expand its data and mobile money services across Africa.The company is aiming to raise around Sh101.4 billion (USD1 billion) in a June equity offering, a source close to the deal said. Airtel operates in 14 African markets including Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Uganda and Zambia. Last year, the telecom operator raised Sh126.7 bllion (USD1.25 billion) from six global investors including SoftBank Group Corp, Warburg Pincus LLC and Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd. A further Sh20.3 billion (USD200 million) was raised in January from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), valuing the company just under Sh506.8 billion (USD5 billion).

Airtel Africa is looking to trade on the main market of the London Stock Exchange , using its premium listing segment, which has more stringent rules than the European Union’s minimum requirements, and sell 25 percent of new shares to reduce existing debt. The cash injection from existing investors has already helped to reduce Airtel Africa’s net debt to Sh405.4 billion (uSD4 billion) in March, compared to Sh780.4 billion (USD7.7 billion) in the previous year. Its net income reached Sh8.4 billion (USD83 million) in the year to March, compared to a net loss of Sh4.97 billion (USD49 million) a year earlier. The telecoms operator is also seeking to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. “The 14 countries where we operate offer strong GDP growth potential and have young and fast-growing populations, low customer and data penetration and inadequate banking infrastructure,” chief executive Raghunath Mandava said in a statement. “These fast-growing markets provide us a great opportunity to grow both our telecom and payments businesses.” Indian owner Bharti Airtel last year ditched the IPO of African mobile phone mast firm Helios Towers, without giving any reason. A source said at the time that the expected IPO price was too low for shareholders who had been valuing the firm at as much as Sh283.8 billion (USD2.8 billion). Proceeds from the European IPO market have fallen to their lowest in more than a decade in the first three months of 2019, according to Refinitiv data. Airtel Africa’s debut on the London market would follow that of Middle Eastern payments companies Finablr and Network International, which started trading over the past couple of months. The company has appointed JP Morgan , Citigroup Inc , BofA Merrill Lynch , Absa Group Limited, Barclays Bank PLC , HSBC , BNP Paribas , Goldman Sachs International and Standard Bank Group Ltd as advisers.

