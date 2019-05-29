An insider’s guide to using Twitter for business growth

Adrian Ciesielski, Twitter sales manager for greater Africa at Ad Dynamo.

Adrian Ciesielski is the Twitter sales manager for greater Africa at Ad Dynamo, which is Twitter’s official ad partner for Africa.Hustle recently caught up with Adrian for his advice on what it takes for a business to successfully market itself on the platform. Here’s what he shared:Post original content that resonates with your target market. You should consider having partnerships with key brands or individuals that would vouch for you, and thus more people could be persuaded.

SEE ALSO :Kibra MP Ken Okoth dismisses death rumours

The best thing to do is to invest in a follower campaign. When someone follows you on Twitter, they not only opt in to see your tweets, they also take actions that provide value to your business.It requires a mix of strategy, good content, brand engagement, ensuring you’re aligned with key events, and a never-ending pursuit to be the number one supplier of your service or product. You can do this alone or with a team, but the more heads in the room you have, and the more reading you do, the better the odds are of success.

SEE ALSO :Twitter limits the number of accounts you can follow to 400 a day

The first thing I would recommend is that you sign up with Ad Dynamo and let us show you how best to do it. You can, of course, go to Twitter’s blogs and learn more about the platform, but we’re a lot quicker and will get your marketing objectives live faster. For businesses, Twitter is the best place to have conversations that support, educate and delight people. It’s a place for authentic interactions.I cannot speak on the tactics that some of these individuals use, but what I can say is that from observations, brands that spend on promoted products (tweets, videos, and so on) have a higher score on the influencer scale than most individual activities. The main reason behind this is the misalignment of the individual’s representation against the brand’s objective. Many consumers can quickly identify an influencer and slowly becoming immune to their messages. However, there are cases where an individual’s passion is well aligned with a brand, and these are super successful. As a business, set performance indicators for this strategy and optimise hourly to ensure you get the most out of these spokespersons.

SEE ALSO :Twitter suspends 100k accounts for creating new ones after suspension

Not following the basics of what each platform demands. A media buyer should be checking in daily on how things are going. However, we’re noticing that campaign check-ins are sometimes done once or twice a week. This can lead to a decline in performance. There needs to be more ownership, and more importance placed on the marketing team’s activities as they drive revenue.This is a question I can’t answer as it is based on how things are set up, all the way from content to strategy and execution.

SEE ALSO :7 easy hacks for people who hate networking

However, global studies indicate an average return on investment of around $3 (Sh300) per $1 (Sh100) spent. This could be significantly higher in different markets. One of the highest I’ve seen in Kenya is $19 (Sh1,900) per $1 invested.The downside is the pace at which it moves. There are a lot of instances where marketing professionals might not be able to stay ahead of the curve with product updates or new platforms. Yet, the market is unforgiving if you don’t update yourself in time. My suggestion is for marketers to not rely on past knowledge too much, and to keep updating themselves more regularly.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman