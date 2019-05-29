'Money to share' - MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her Amazon fortune to charity
SEE ALSO :Amazon boss in record-breaking divorceJeff Bezos, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes at $131 billion this year, was quick to support his ex-wife’s new philanthropic endeavor. “MacKenzie is going to be amazing and thoughtful and effective at philanthropy, and I’m proud of her,” he said on Twitter. “Her letter is so beautiful. Go get ‘em MacKenzie.” Jeff Bezos, who tops the Forbes list of world billionaires, is not among the 204 wealthy “Giving Pledge” signatories from 23 countries who come from a wide range of fields, including finance, technology, healthcare and real estate development. Other Forbes top 10 billionaires who have not joined the “Giving Pledge” are Bernard Arnault, head of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (LVMH.PA); Mexican telecommunications magnate Carlos Slim; European fashion retail mogul Amancio Ortega and Google co-founder and Alphabet CEO Larry Page. The pledge that signatories make is “a moral commitment to give, not a legal contract,” the campaign said on its website.
