Hunt for new CA boss on as Wangusi's term set to end

Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Francis Wangusi when he appeared before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee in April. [Standard]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has kicked off the search for a new director-general with the term of current boss Francis Wangusi set to end in two months’ time.The impending change of guard at the helm of the telecommunications sector regulator comes at a time when the industry is facing significant headwinds. Top on the agenda for the incoming director-general will be implementing the anticipated dominance report as well as developing new regulations for global technology companies, including Facebook, Google and WhatsApp. Early last year, Mr Wangusi faced off with the board after he was sent on temporary leave for allegedly authorising irregular allowances.

He would later move to court to challenge his suspension and got an out-of-court settlement. Applications will close on June 18 after which the selection and vetting process will commence. At the same time, national carrier Kenya Airways has said it will soon start recruiting a new chief executive officer following the resignation of Sebastian Mikosz. Mr Mikosz, who joined the airline June 2017 on a three-year contract, last week told staff that he had decided to shorten his stay at KQ and would be leaving by December 31, six months before the end of his contract. He cited personal grounds in the memo to KQ workers.

