Hunt for new CA boss on as Wangusi's term set to end
SEE ALSO :Cases of cyber-attacks in Kenya rise to 10.2 millionHe would later move to court to challenge his suspension and got an out-of-court settlement. Applications will close on June 18 after which the selection and vetting process will commence. At the same time, national carrier Kenya Airways has said it will soon start recruiting a new chief executive officer following the resignation of Sebastian Mikosz. Mr Mikosz, who joined the airline June 2017 on a three-year contract, last week told staff that he had decided to shorten his stay at KQ and would be leaving by December 31, six months before the end of his contract. He cited personal grounds in the memo to KQ workers.
For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman