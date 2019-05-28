Mary Kimotho M’Mukindia appointed to Apollo board

Mary Kimotho M’Mukindia

Mary Kimotho M’Mukindia has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Apollo Investments with effect from March 1.Mary who has a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons), from the University of Nairobi is an Associate Certified Coach (ACC), a Certified Executive Leadership Coach (CELC) and a Certified Leadership Trainer. She has had a varied and dynamic career over 35 years of working experience in both the public and the private sector. Her career has seen her in top leadership positions in the energy sector not only in the corporate sector with ExxonMobil but also in civil society (PIEA), Government and in United Nations “I am extremely pleased to welcome Mary to our boards. A highly respected and qualified Kenyan that I have learnt to know and appreciate over the years. Her foresight, experience, and competent leadership qualities will guide the Board at this very exciting time in our business. I look forward to supporting her as the Group CEO and I wish her all the best in this endeavor,” stated Apollo Group CEO, Ashok Shah. The new Board member, Mary Kimotho M’Mukindia added, "I am honoured and thrilled to join the boards of two of Kenya leading insurance companies which are part of the Apollo Group. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to deliver the best results for our shareholders and clients. I wish to thank Ashok for his distinguished service and leadership in getting the Group to this point and look forward to his and the other board members continued guidance.”

