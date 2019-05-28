Coping with tough industry challenges

The insurance industry has for the last few years endured a tough operating environment, ranging from a spike in fraudulent claims, low uptake products as well as new financial accounting standards. Financial Standard spoke to Sanlam Kenya Group Chief Executive Patrick Tumbo on these challenges and how the firm is coping.The results in 2018 were not very favourable as a result of impairments that impacted our operations. We posted a loss during the year as a result. The operations were also impacted by the change in the Insurance Act regarding the valuation of long-term business liabilities using gross premium valuation using a 20 per cent risk margin. However, were it not for the impairments, the life business would have made a profit of over Sh600 million, an indication that we have turned the corner in terms of business recovery. The general business also performed well, with notable performance across the board, but we still have room for improvement for better shareholder value. The General Business actually recorded an underwriting profit during the year under review.There were operational challenges that led to a huge decline in profitability in 2018. Some of these challenges affected the insurance industry though others were specific to Sanlam. As an industry, we still have a low insurance uptake, especially for the life business. In life assurance, for instance, there is an urgent need to educate the public on the benefits of policies that offer protection while at the same time act as an investment vehicle. As a business, we made some investments prior to 2018 that did not turn out very well and therefore, we made the prudent decision to provision for them. That does not, however, mean that the investments have been written off; we are making concerted efforts to recover the funds and when we do, this will be reflected in the bottom line and will increase the value for shareholders.We had changes in the regulatory environment which I believe will, in the long run, be good for the industry. On capital adequacy, we believe it is essential that insurance companies be adequately capitalized because it means the insurance business will be grounded on a solid foundation. Increased capital adequacy regulation will lead to industry consolidations which we believe is good for the entire industry that is currently facing challenges of over-capacity leading to unhealthy competition.Fraud is generally an industry issue. However, we have tried to manage instances of fraud within Sanlam and I believe we are winning the battle. We have deployed tight internal controls and processes to make sure we don’t create fertile grounds for fraud and other unethical practices.We have robust ICT systems backed by established structures of control functions of risk management, compliance, and internal audit. We also have tightened asset protection controls and streamlined the approval framework for all our financial and related transactions seal any likely weakness or loopholes that poses a risk exposure.We are tapping into innovative technologies to improve accessibility for our products. For instance, we were the first to market – in partnership with a leading bank – products that are accessible by phone. Technology in insurance has not been fully exploited, though it holds immense potential. We have a burgeoning youth population who are technologically savvy and who are heavily inclined towards tech-based products. There are still many hurdles and challenges that hamper the growth of technology-based insurance products, but these are gaps that we are closing every day.We expect to see a strong rebound in our operations as a company in 2019. We intend to be a company that is innovative; remains profitable and makes good returns to shareholders, and most importantly to be the company that meets and exceeds customers’ expectations. Patrick Tumbo is Sanlam Kenya Group Chief Executive

