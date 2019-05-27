Regional bank DTB has announced the appointment of Linus Gitahi (pictured) as its chairman. The appointment, which was announced to the DTB shareholders at the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm’s Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2019, the lender said, is geared at accelerating growth and corporate governance reforms. Gitahi, who has been serving as a director on the DTB board, takes over from outgoing Chairperson Abdul Samji who has served for the last nine years.

The appointment, the bank said, will provide further impetus to the realisation of its Vision 2020 strategy which seeks to position DTB Group banks as the leading players in the banking finance industry in sub-Saharan Africa. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board has appointed Paul Matuku Commissioner for Legal Services and Board Coordination with effect from May 15, 2019. Matuku joined KRA in 1996 and has served in various positions in the legal services and board coordination department, rising to his previous position of deputy commissioner in charge of litigation services. As head of litigation, Matuku has spearheaded KRA’s defence in key legal suits. Mr Matuku holds Bachelor of Laws (LL. B) degree from the University of Nairobi and Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law. He is a member of the Law Society of Kenya and also of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya. The KRA Board has also appointed Dr Fred Mwirigi as the Head of Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KESRA) with effect from May 15, 2019. Mugambi has been the deputy commissioner in charge of academic and students affairs at KESRA since April 2016. He holds a PhD in Entrepreneurship, a Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) degree and a Diploma in Small Enterprise Management from Galilee International Management College, Israel. He was the founding director of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology’s (JKUAT) Mombasa campus. He taught at JKUAT for 11 years and rose to the level of senior lecturer. Prior to joining JKUAT, Dr Mugambi taught at the Kenya Methodist University.