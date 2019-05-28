Media reports on the fake gold trade in Kenya were surprising, not so much because of the amount of money involved, but because of the lack of a link to previous scams. Remember the Goldenberg scandal? Kenya has been a player in gold trade both real and fake. The connection to the unstable DR Congo is a common denominator in the gold circus. Interestingly, no anyone from the DRC has talked so far. While we love the thrill of the unfolding saga, including fake letters from some royalty in the Gulf, there are unintended consequences of such uncalled for publicity. Unfortunately, Kenya has become famous for making a fool of itself on the global arena. Every issue in Kenya no matter how serious has always assumed a comical twist in the form of the now popular online memes and cartoons. This could be a harmless way of demonstrating our helplessness about the social issues facing the country. Back to the gold saga. The latest episode goes beyond the headlines. It gives our country a bad name, for which we shall all pay the price. The fake gold scam is just a tip of the iceberg. Fakes or counterfeits are a big and very profitable industry. They tend to go hand in hand with highly profitable sectors or highly regulated industries that have high margins. You can’t fake water but you can fake high-end spirits. Gold is rare and fetches a high price. Very few can differentiate real gold from fake gold. Other often faked items include educational certificates. I have always wondered why title deeds can be replaced but not educational certificates such as degrees. Graduates silently suffer for lack of such important documents, yet their schools have all their records. Other fakes include Western accents mostly American or British. Mimicking local accents in comedies and adverts have made some artistes rich. Interestingly, Kenyans have become more conscious of their accents than in the past. So much so that the use of Sheng is declining while the Queens English is becoming popular. Fake hair and credentials are also common. I hear of hair with South American names. Why not Ugandan or Somali hair? How often do we flaunt fake credentials in public events or while courting or looking for jobs? How many girls found their husbands were fake? Faking logos and brand names is popular too. As an undergrad, I bought a Hitachi music system just to discover it was Hibachi later in the evening. Even medical drugs are faked. How can one differentiate a fake drug from a real one? Who has a lab at home? Selling fakes allows you to make money without breaking a sweat. Imagine how long it takes to build a brand name. Imagine how long it takes to refine gold or to go through school to attain a degree. Think of the money companies use in research and development to come up with patented drugs. Fakes thrive when the market is not efficient and when there is a scarcity of information.

Legitimate businesses

How would one ascertain if gold is real or a certificate is real? What of currency. For example, in the current gold saga, no one has given us the density of gold or its other characteristics. Fakes also attest to the failure of institutions that ought to safeguard genuine products. These include the police, standards and quality assurance agencies. It is no wonder in faking or counterfeiting, there is always a network of collaborators from various institutions. We also fail to go an extra mile even in the age of the Internet. A bit of Googling would expose many fakes. In the long run, fakes chase away legitimate businesses and lead to a downward spiral in the economy. The best minds use their creativity to con others. Why work hard when you can get a fake certificate? Why improve or innovate if you can fake other people’s ideas? One noticeable consequence of countries that are flooded with fake products is the death of innovations. The innovators of genuine products spend money and in return sell their products at higher prices; the products are new or rare.

Fake leaders

Fakers incur no such expenses and therefore still make money from their low-priced products. In the long run, fakes become part of the underground economy and part of our national culture. They are also very hard to uproot. This sucks in outsiders who exploit weak institutions to make easy money. Noted how foreigners are often involved in fakes? Fake products and services at the same time destroy the image of the country and its competitiveness; it destroys the soul of the nation and its character. It becomes worse if its leaders are also fake. Fake leaders get into leadership through bribery or fake promises. We even risk having a fake country that can easily be destroyed by a change of events. Do you recall how communist faked superiority in the Old Soviet Union for 70 years? The market is not enough to ferret the fakes; our institutions must do their work hopefully without involving fake employees. The writer teaches at the University of Nairobi