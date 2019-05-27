Student makes money from rearing rabbits

Teresa Kibiri tends to her rabbits in Othaya, Nyeri County. She sells a 5 months old rabbit at Sh1,500 and rabbit meat at Sh550 a kilo. (PHOTO: P.C NGENO.)

Rabbit keeping was initially perceived as an activity for young boys. However, perception is currently gradually vanishing.Now, even young ladies are engaging themselves in rabbit rearing, which has turned out to be a lucrative venture. Teresa Kibiri, 22, is a second-year student at Nyeri National Polytechnic, pursuing fashion design course. She spends her time when she is out of class to tend to her rabbits. “Our school is not far from home. I feed my rabbits when I am not in a class,’’ says the young farmer, who hails from Othaya sub-county, Nyeri County. According to the 22-year-old, the idea of rabbit farming was conceived by her elder sister. “I started rabbit farming two years ago. The idea of rabbit farming was from my elder sister, Zipporah Kibiri, an entrepreneur, who encouraged and supported me,’’ she reveals, adding that she spent a capital of Sh5, 000 that she was given by her mother. She started with four rabbits; a male and a female California white, and a male and a female Flemish giant. So far, the young farmer has 90 rabbits, after selling some of them. Teresa sells a rabbit which is 2-3 months old at a price of Sh800, whereas a 5 months old one is sold at a price of Sh1,500. The fashion design student says that she has been selling her rabbits via social media platforms such as Facebook. “Rabbit meat, being white, has quite a large market in hotels. Through social media like Facebook, I have been able to sell to individuals who are in as far as Homabay,’’ says Teresa. She decided to venture into the agribusiness after reading an e-book online, about rabbit farming. “I realised rabbits are such friendly animals to keep. In addition, the starting capital is low, since you only start with a female and a male rabbit, which multiply very fast,’’ she adds. One of the challenges in rabbit farming, according to her, is diseases affecting rabbits, such as pneumonia and pests like worms, fleas, and lice. Additionally, getting sufficient funds to expand her agribusiness is another setback to the young farmer. She feeds her rabbits using hay, fresh vegetables, fruits as well as pellets. In addition, she gives them fresh water. Her elder sister, she reveals, has been of tremendous help to her, especially on the online marketing of the animals. According to Teresa, one kilogramme of rabbit meat sells at a price of Sh550. They use manure from the rabbits to grow brachiaria grass and maize. “It improves soil structure and it is rich in nutrients and is very simple to use,’’ says the farmer, adding that apart from rabbit farming, they also export strawberries and sell silage and brachiaria splits to other farmers. The youthful farmer urges other youth to embrace farming “because it is a profitable venture.” “My plan is to register my own company and have outgrowers because the rabbit market is insatiable,’’ adds Teresa.

