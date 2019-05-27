Governor Waiguru feeds patients Pakistan, not Mwea rice

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (PHOTO: FILE)

In a major irony, Kirinyaga County government is feeding patients with rice imported from Pakistan, defeating the often spoken commitment by Governor Anne Waiguru to improve the welfare of rice farmers in the county.Kirinyaga produces the highest amount of rice in Kenya, which, however, is only enough to feed 20 per cent of the Kenya population, with the balance being imported from Pakistan. The imports have been blamed for knocking-off price for Mwea farmers. Pakistan rice is comparatively cheaper and considered of lower grade compared to Mwea’s. It also does not have a strong aroma associated with Mwea rice.

To the shock of several local leaders led by county members of parliament, stocks of Pakistan rice were found stored at Kerugoya Hospital, which has been partially closed to pave way for its reorganisation. It means Kirinyaga County government has failed to buy what its residents produce, putting questions into the commitment of its leaders, especially the governor, to support the local economy. By buying locally produced rice, it means the county government would be ploughing money back to the local farmers, helping drive the local economy. It would also reduce the exposure of local farmers to brokers and price changes. Buying the rice from cooperatives would help increase liquidity among them and provide additional and quicker money to lend to their members. The leaders said the supply of the cheap stuff to the hospitals to feed the inpatients was tantamount to a man living on the banks of River Niger washing with spittle. The County Secretary Joe Muriuki who was present assured the leaders there will be no more supplies of the Pakistan rice to the area health care facilities.

“I am giving an undertaking that the stocks of the commodity we have will be exhausted within a month after which we will revert to our own stu_ produced in Mwea,” Muriuki assured the leaders. It was, however, a shock why the government opted to buy Pakistan rice in the first place. Those present during the inspection tour included area Senator Charles Kibiru, Woman Rep Wangui Ngirichi, Gichugu MP Gichimu Githinji, his Kirinyaga Central counterpart Munene Wambugu and the Mwea MP Kabinga Wachira. He adds, it is demoralizing to find that even sick Mwea rice farmers, who produce a quality crop, were being fed on the cheap commodity at the hospital. He said the supplier of the commodity must be established and if he or she was found to be from the area be made to tender an unconditional apology to the residents for feeding their sick with poor quality grain when the County had homegrown stuff in abundance.

“This supplier should not only be made to apologise but also be blacklisted and never again be allowed to do any business within the county government,” Wachira said. The rot in the hospital has made the institution be put on the spotlight for more than a week now earning the wrath of the public.

