KCB ordered to give suspect's account details to police

A bank manager has been ordered to provide police with the account details of a county employee in a probe on missing funds.Kakamega Resident Magistrate William Lopokoiyit directed the Kenya Commercial Bank official to furnish the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) with the bank statements of Judith Otieno. Detective Geoffrey Mwera on Friday told Mr Lopokoiyit that Ms Otieno, who works as an administrator in the office of the chief officer in charge of Roads, Public Works and Energy, was alleged to have misappropriated Sh1,034,400. Mr Mwera said the money, which was meant to pay for a conference hall to host members of the House Roads, Public Works and Energy committee, had been deposited into Otieno’s account. “On diverse dates between March 20 and April 15, the suspect signed an imprest of Sh1,034,400. However, when the money was required, the said officer could not be traced only for her to emerge on April 29 alleging that she withdrew the money from her bank account but it was snatched by robbers,” Mwela told the court. The court also heard that Otieno did not report the alleged robbery incident at any police station to kick-start investigations. It was not until County Attorney Moses Sande reported the matter at the Western Regional DCI Headquarters on May 9 that a probe was started. Mwera said that preliminary investigations had revealed that Otieno had made several withdrawals via mobile money from her KCB account before withdrawing an unknown amount over the counter. The detective revealed that they had launched a manhunt for the suspect after she switched off her phone and vacated her house, adding that they intended to charge her with stealing by servant. Mr Lopokoiyit ordered the bank manager to furnish the DCI with certified true copies of Otieno's account opening details. The manager was also directed to provide certified copies of bank statements for the period running from April 15 to April 29, as well as withdrawal slips for the same period. The magistrate further compelled the manager to record a statement with the DCI on the documents that would be submitted to aid the investigation. The matter shall be mentioned on June 6 to confirm compliance.

