County invests Sh200m World Bank grant

The county has initiated multiple projects with the Sh200 million grant it received from World Bank.Sh103 million is a conditional grant through the Kenya Devolution programme, Sh43 million through the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture and Sh50 million through the Kenya Urban support programme. Acting County Secretary Joseph Ogutu said the Sh103 million was being used to put up maternity wings at Madiany Sub-county Hospital in Rarieda, Ambira Sub-county Hospital in Ugunja and Ukwala Sub-county Hospital in Ugenya; one in each hospital. Mr Ogutu said the maternity wings would cost Sh75 million leaving Sh28 million for the rehabilitation of five multipurpose dams in the county. Speaking during a meeting with World Bank officials on a tour to review the projects, the secretary noted that the Sh43 million grant meant for agriculture was being used for horticulture and aqua culture projects in Rarieda, Bondo and Ugunja sub-counties. "The projects will improve food security," said Ogutu. Abdu Muwonge, a senior urban specialist with World Bank, said they would write reports soon.

