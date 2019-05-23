Don’t be conned, NHIF tells Kenyans

NHIF Building in Nairobi (PHOTO: FILE)

: The National Hospital Insurance Fund has warned members of the public to be wary of fraudsters purporting to collect premiums on its behalf.Acting NHIF CEO Nicodemus Odongo said the public should not be duped into making payments through unauthorised persons or groups. He said it is illegal for any unauthorised person or group to purport to collect money on behalf of the Fund. The unauthorized groups, mostly operating in Nyeri and Muranga counties, are defrauding unsuspecting members of the public. NHIF named three organisations that allegedly had been collecting money from the public illegally that include Muungano Mwema Enterprise also known as John Macharia Gichoho (JOMAGI) in the Karatina, Mukuru Ini, Kieni, and Othaya in Nyeri County, Josmah Commercial Agencies in Kieni, Nyeri County and Lee Factor Enterprises Services in Muranga and Kangema.

