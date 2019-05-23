Alternative colour options that will make your space just as fine

Modern Living Room (Getty Images)

Neutrals are the quickest way to create calm in a room and beige is not the only neutral colour that can be used.Best used on large wall surfaces, it helps to explore other colour options such as a tint of the pastel colours such as greens, blues, greys, ever so soft hue of pink that can add a hint of colour to your space. Neutral can be used as a background colour, which allows for accent colours to pop or it can be used to blend in with other neutral coloured accessories for an overall calm look. According to Home Edit, interior design and architecture, colours can either be passive, active or neutral, meaning impartial or unbiased. However, using a monochromatic neutral colour is safe but can easily get boring if overused. Space can look super calm but can also appear dull and uninteresting. Rejuvenate the neutral space with a pop of colour. Usually, one to at most two colours should be used. Greys and shades of brown are popular neutrals to use and when combined, they make a really interesting pair. Neutrals also sit comfortably next to earth materials such as wood furniture and finishings. Add an oak-coloured throw blanket to the sofa and your room will settle with earth toned cosyness. In fact, look around how mother nature pairs the neutrals. Add lemon yellow or shades of purple to accompany the neutral colours. Make sure that the pop colours are intense enough to energise the space without being overwhelmed. Red works wonders on grey, so use it on your accessories to warm up the living space and enjoy the contrast of colours on your neutrals.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.