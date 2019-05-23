American firm eyes increased presence in Kenya with partnership

Kohler K&B Sub Sahara Africa commercial director Ronelle Badenhorst(Left)and Kohler area sales manager East Afruca and Indian ocean islands Rohit Mehta(Right)on 21st May 2019 at Sankara Hotel,during the launch of KOHLER outlet in Nairobi and showcasing of Kohler products such as toilets, faucets, sinks, showers and other kitchen and bathroom products.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

An American lifestyle products manufacturer has partnered with a Kenyan firm as it seeks to expand its presence in the local market.Kohler has announced a partnership with Kitchens & Beyond, to bring its luxury decorative, kitchen and bath products to Kenya. Kitchen & Beyond will be exclusive distributors of Kohler’s kitchen appliances. Speaking on Tuesday during the unveiling of its distributorship, Kohler sub-Saharan Africa commercial director for Kitchen and Bath Ronelle Badenhorst said the new Kenyan outlet would serve as the main access point for all its products. Badenhorst (left in the picture) said the firm is recognised as a global leader in innovation, manufacturing sanitary ware, taps, cabinetry and accessories for residential and commercial markets worldwide. “Kohler specialises in customised solutions targeting both individual customers and corporates,” she said. At the same time, the firm unveiled a new range of luxury kitchen and bathroom products that will also be sold through exclusive dealerships. To drive uptake, Badenhorst said the firm would soon launch promotions, with the grand winner taking a trip to England later in the year to watch a Manchester United match. “The promotion will run from June 1 to July 31 and with every purchase of a minimum Sh250,000, customers will get a Kohler Manchester United co-branded gift and enter a lucky draw to be eligible to fly to Old Trafford to watch a Man United match with one other person,” she said. Kohler is a principal partner of English Premier League club, Manchester United. The firm operates in over 100 countries. In Africa, the official Manchester United sleeve sponsor is present in 27 countries. ? Founded in 1873 by John Michael Kohler, the firm also manufactures furniture, cabinetry, tile, engines and generators.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.