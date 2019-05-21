Ford unveils off-road Ranger model in Africa

American carmaker, Ford, has unveiled a new off-road vehicle in Africa, as the battle to win over an emerging African middle class heats up. By pushing the limits in technology and innovation, the company said the Ford Ranger Raptor suits Africa’s rugged terrain and will thus make driving exciting. “We are excited and proud to unleash the Ford Performance version of the highly successful Ford Ranger, which is also produced right here on the African continent at our Silverton Assembly Plant in South Africa,” said Doreen Mashinini, general manager in charge of marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

SEE ALSO :Premier League report: Find out how it all went in Saturday Premier League matches

“The Ranger Raptor brings a different customer into Ford showrooms, and delivers bold and aggressive styling matched with immense off-road capability that totally rewrites the rules for the 4x4 pickup segment. We have a passion for bringing the best to our customers, and Ranger Raptor showcases the best of Ford Performance’s expertise in performance vehicle design and engineering,” she added. With high speed and off-road capability, Ms Mashinini said, the Ranger Raptor packs a hefty punch in the pickup segment.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.