Survey: Many Kenyans doubt implementation of Big Four Agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past function (PHOTO: Standard)

Kenyans are not satisfied with how the government is fighting corruption, according to the latest survey.The research findings released by Twaweza in a research brief titled ‘The Big Four Agenda; Kenyan views on currently public policy issues shows that 54 percent are still unhappy with the management of corruption and only 25 percent are satisfied in the current war on corruption. Mr. Victor Rateng, Senior Program Officer, Sauti za Wananchi explains that Kenyans have seen numerous arrests but are to hear of convictions and imprisonments. “Kenyans have also heard of billions of shillings lost, but are yet to know how much has been returned. Also, although the fight has increased, corruption cases have increased,” he says. It shows 77 percent Kenyans cite corruption as the main reason why the government’s agenda may not succeed. It also says that 14 percent of Kenyans believe nothing will derail the agenda. On matters security, majority of Kenyans at 62 percent are satisfied with the country’s progress in managing security matters. The survey done in the last six months shows 87 percent of Kenyans are dissatisfied with the country’s direction on economic management. “The number of citizens who expressed dissatisfaction in economic management has been increasing since 2016 when 53 percent of Kenyans were unhappy,” explains Mr. Rateng. The finding shows Kenyans are equally unhappy with the job creation. It shows 82 percent of Kenyans are dissatisfied with the creation of jobs. He explains the numbers have grown since 2016 when half of Kenyans at 51 percent were not happy with the manner in which the government was creating jobs. On the social and affordable housing initiative, 48 percent of Kenyans want it to benefit all the people in the country, while 28 percent want it to benefit especially the poor. The survey also shows 20 percent of Kenyans want the housing initiative to go to the urban poor living in slums among them Kibera, Mukuru, and Mathare. Mr. Rateng explains: “This reflects the fact that housing shortages and challenges are generally more acute in urban areas.”

