World Bank gives Sh1.2b to boost Kisumu cotton sector

Kisumu National Polytechnic has received Sh1.2 billion funding from World Bank to create centres of excellence for value addition in the cotton industry in Nyanza region. The Principal Secretary in the State Department for Vocational and Technical Training Dr Kevit Desai said the centres will be built across the region to offer necessary skills and competencies required to support the growth and sustainability of the sector. The polytechnic expected to begin the project next month, with the first centre at Nyakongo Technical Training in Rarieda Sub-County.

Dr Desai, who spoke during a tour in Rarieda to assess the ongoing construction of Mahaya and Nyakongo technical training institutes, said the various centres of excellence for the cotton sector will each focus on different levels of value addition chain – from production of high quality seeds to fashion industry. The PS, who was accompanied by area MP Otiende Amollo, said the revival of the cotton industry was part of the Government’s Big Four Agenda. He revealed that the Government intends to adopt a different approach in the cotton industry to ensure that the sector is not only revived but also thrives to boost the economy of the country. “The potential to revive cotton industry exists and its part of the Government Big Four Agenda. We want to ensure that we have full processing and value addition capacity,” said the PS. He disclosed that the creation of a cluster of centres of excellence will ensure that the country has skilled personnel.

He also said that with existing skilled manpower, there would be ready market for the cotton both locally and internationally because cotton produced will match internationally accepted standards. Otiende said the two technical training institutes which are currently being constructed will provide the local youths with opportunity to access technical training and spur economic growth in the area.

