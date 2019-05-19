Nairobi to host oil and gas summit

Delegates during a past summit in Accra. [Courtesy]

Kenya has won the rights to host this year’s annual Sub-Sahara Africa Upstream Oil and Gas Summit and Exhibition.The conference provides an opportunity for leaders and practitioners in the sector to share their experiences and advance best practices. The fifth edition will be held from July 24 to 26 at Nairobi Serena Hotel and is organised and managed by the ZPT Group (England and Wales), UK with offices in Nigeria and Ghana. Kenya has been chosen to host the event following the recent discovery of oil and gas in Turkana. “We are elated to have this forum held at the doorstep of our East African brothers for the first time since we began this forum in 2014,” said Dapo Ayoola, chief executive officer of the summit. Kenya stands to benefit from exposure as an oil, gas and energy investment destination. James Nganga of the State Department of Petroleum said the summit will put Kenya in the limelight of oil-producing nations in the world. The summit will feature keynote paper presentations. Khweza Consulting (Kenya) Ltd will execute ground-level activities for the summit having been chosen after a competitive process.

