Microsoft seeks to tap Kenya’s innovative talent
ADC is only Microsoft's seventh development centre in the world. "The ADC will be unlike any other existing investment on the continent. It will help us better listen to our customers, develop locally and scale for global impact," said Phil Spencer, executive sponsor of the ADC and executive vice president at Microsoft. "Beyond that, it's an opportunity to engage further with partners, academia, governments and developers – driving impact in sectors important to the continent, such as fintech, agritech and offGrid energy." Speaking at the official launch in Nairobi on Tuesday, Microsoft Corporate Vice President Michael Fortin said they appreciated the innovative spirit in Kenya, which is what they are leveraging on for the centre. "We work by interacting with our customers and the markets that we serve. That is how we find the next innovative new things to do," he said.
