Police have impounded a consignment of expired flour from a supermarket in Meru.
An inter-agency team led by Imenti North Deputy County Commissioner Isaac Masinde and involving police officers and public health officers recovered expired 44 bales of assorted maize and wheat flour.
"They have been using expired flour to bake cakes. Members of the public complained that they fell ill after eating food from the supermarket," Masinde said.
The expired goods were taken to Meru Police Station where they will be held pending further action.