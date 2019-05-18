Supermarket busted for cooking with expired flour

(from right) Imenti North DCC Isaac Masinde and Imenti North OCPD Robinson Mboloi at Maku Supermarket in Makutano, Meru along the Meru-Nanyuki highway on May 15, 2019 during a raid on the establishment. 44 bales of expired flour was recovered from a locked room at the back of the supermarket. Members of the public had reported to the police that the supermarket was making cakes using expired flour and had gotten ill after consuming them. [Olivia Murithi, Standard]

Police have impounded a consignment of expired flour from a supermarket in Meru.An inter-agency team led by Imenti North Deputy County Commissioner Isaac Masinde and involving police officers and public health officers recovered expired 44 bales of assorted maize and wheat flour. "They have been using expired flour to bake cakes. Members of the public complained that they fell ill after eating food from the supermarket," Masinde said. The expired goods were taken to Meru Police Station where they will be held pending further action.

SEE ALSO :Carrefour Kenya targets number 2 retail ranking this year

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.