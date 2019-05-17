Jared Otieno: I’m not part of Sh400m gold scam

Businessman Jared Otieno today told the court that he is not part of the 15 suspects detained in connection with Sh400 million gold scam from royal family in Dubai.Appearing before Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Paul Mayovo, Jared through lawyers John Ayuo and Stanely Kangai objected to an application by the prosecution to detain him for 14 days saying that the current investigated offense emanates from a loan transaction. Jared said that the application by the investigators is unconstitutional since no holding charges has been placed against him. Ayuo informed the court that there is no link between Jared and 15 suspects who have been detained in connection with Sh400 million gold scam from royal family in Dubai.

“We urge the court to admit the suspect on bail because he is ready to abide with all conditions that will be set by the court and co-operate with investigators,” said lawyer Kangai Jared said his place of abode is known to the officers and so he is not a flight risk and is willing to shed light on the subject of ongoing investigations. The businessman said that he was never arrested and that he presented himself to DCI headquarters at 5.30 am after receiving rumors that he is being sought by police. “I will not interfere with investigations lead by DCI boss George Kinoti as I am an ordinary citizen and I have no state machinery to interfere with such kind of probe,” said Jared. Prosecution said that holding charge cannot be brought if the investigation officer and prosecution is not clear on the charge to frame against the suspect and they need to be clear on what charges to charge the suspect before charges are preferred.

In affidavit to detain Jared, the investigation officers wanted to detain the businessman for 14 days saying that he is a person of interest into a case of obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 315 of the penal code.

