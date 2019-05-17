Four organisations in Africa among those shortlisted for global Ashden Award

Twenty organisations with outstanding contributions in two distinct categories - ‘liveable cities’ and ‘sustainable energy for inclusive development’ - have reached the coveted shortlist for this year’s 2019 Ashden Awards.Among the finalists are 4 organisations working in countries in Africa, including Sistema Bio in Kenya, KopaGas based in Tanzania, We Care Solar who are working all over Africa, and Baobab+ in Senegal, Mali, Madagascar and Cote d’Ivoire. The awards, now in their 19th year, are a globally recognised mark of excellence in the sustainable energy sector. The judges this year assessed entries in two themed categories. The first, liveable cities, sought sustainable mobility solutions that reduce congestion and pollution, innovations in the design and construction of energy efficient buildings and groundbreaking energy ideas focused on retrofit, design and construction. The second theme recognises the vital role that sustainable energy plays in inclusive development, including the Ashden Award for Clean Cooking, in association with the Clean Cooking Alliance, the Award for Sustainable Energy and Healthcare, and Award for Cooling for People, in association with K-CEP and Sustainable Energy for All. "When organisations get involved in the Ashden Awards, they are seeking entry to a very special network in which every participant is notable for the transformative impact they are making in the field of sustainable energy,” Sarah Butler-Sloss, Ashden’s Founder Director commented. “2019 is no exception, and as always, we are delighted and excited by the organisations on our shortlist. With so much attention being paid to climate change currently, the spotlight is on innovation and technology that can make a difference right now and every one of our finalists has been proven to deliver this.”

