MPs come face to face with digital learning challenges

Kigumo MP Ruth Wangari Mwaniki when she joined pupils at Mumbu primary school in her constituency for a computer lesson.

Implementation of the digital learning programme has been rated successful, despite facing myriad challenges.Parliamentary committee on Information Communication and Technology (ICT) came face to face with challenges facing the programme, which was launched three years ago. In the visit, the team led by committee chair William Kipsang found that low connectivity to the internet, lack of electricity, delivery of few gadgets as compared to the number of learners, remained major challenges. The committee chairman William Kipsang said from the tour of the counties they have realised connectivity remains a major challenge, thus slowing learning in most of the schools. The visit to the schools followed reports that some of the electronic gadgets were stored in head teachers’ offices and chiefs camps for security. The team visited Mumbu and Mwarano primary schools in Kigumo constituency Murang’ a, where the members experienced connectivity challenges on joining learners for lessons. “In the near future, all learners will have access to the gadgets in their primary schools. The government has an elaborate programme that will ensure all learners in primary school will be taught through the use of electronic gadgets,” said the committee chairperson.

For the latest news in entertainment check out Sde.co.ke and Pulser.co.ke , for everything sports visit Gameyetu.co.ke and ladies we have you covered on Evewoman