NLC starts verification of documents for sh 63 Billion dams

The National Land Commission (NLC) has commenced verification of land documents to pave way for the construction of multi-billion Arror and Kimwarer dams.Acting NLC Chief Executive Officer Kabale Tache yesterday said upon verification of the documents the commission would validate the valuation process to pave way for compensation of the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) of the two Sh63 billion multi-purpose projects. “Since it has taken some time to finalise the compensation process, PAPs have continued to develop their plots and they were wondering if the initial valuation would be factored in. But we addressed the issue and some valuers are in the area doing validation,” said the NLC boss at Kipsaiya village after a meeting with the PAPs yesterday. Accompanied by a technical team, together with Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) Managing Director David Kimosop, Ms Tache said they would expedite the process to allow the construction works to begin.

“As a commission, we shall not backtrack, but ensure the verification, validation and onward compensation is accelerated according to the law. This will ensure the land is handed over to KVDA to allow the contractor to gain full access to the project area,” said the CEO. She said they would tour potential lands in Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties, where prospective land to resettle the PAPs had been identified after visiting the PAPs at Kimwarer. The Government will spend Sh6.3 billion in resettling more than 800 families expected to be displaced by the construction of the twin multi-purpose dams to be situated at Rivers Arror and Kimwarer in Marakwet West and Keiyo South. “The Government means good for the residents through the projects. All affected families will be compensated and due diligence will be observed in the process,” said Mr Kimosop.

