Sanlam appoints two new directors
She holds a Doctorate in Business Admiration from the United States International University Africa, a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelors of Commerce from the same university. Ms Rose Agutu is an acclaimed banker handling banking operations and technology functions with a strong track record in execution of customer solutions. She has previously served as the Managing Director at Citibank, Johannesburg, South Africa, leading operations and technology across 11 Sub-Saharan countries. Ms Agutu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi and is an alumni of the UCLA Women's Leadership Development Program (WLDP). She is currently pursuing further studies at the University of London.
