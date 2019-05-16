Sanlam appoints two new directors

Ms Rose Agutu appointed as Non-Executive and Independent Director (Photo, Courtesy)

Sanlam Kenya has appointed Dr Grace Mirigo Mwai and Ms Rose Agutu as Non-Executive and Independent Directors.Dr Mwai is an accomplished program development and implementation expert with over 15 years of experience overseeing several complex donor-funded projects and private companies in Eastern and Southern Africa. She currently serves as a Compliance officer at AGRA for the Partnership for Inclusive Agricultural Transformation in Africa (PIATA). Dr Mwai has vast experience and expertise leading both private sector companies and donor-funded program management, strategy development, proposal writing and financial management.

SEE ALSO :UAP in Sh518m loss on increased claims

She holds a Doctorate in Business Admiration from the United States International University Africa, a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelors of Commerce from the same university. Ms Rose Agutu is an acclaimed banker handling banking operations and technology functions with a strong track record in execution of customer solutions. She has previously served as the Managing Director at Citibank, Johannesburg, South Africa, leading operations and technology across 11 Sub-Saharan countries. Ms Agutu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi and is an alumni of the UCLA Women’s Leadership Development Program (WLDP). She is currently pursuing further studies at the University of London.

Register to advertise your products & services on our classifieds website Digger.co.ke and enjoy one month subscription free of charge and 3 free ads on the Standard newspaper.