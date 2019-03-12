Uhuru appoints Prof. Joseph Mathu Ndungú as new JKUAT Chancellor

Newly appointed JKUAT Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Mathu Ndung’u. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture (JKUAT) has got a new Chancellor Prof. Joseph Mathu Ndungú following his appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 12, 2019.With a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Medicine and Surgery (BVM) from the University of Nairobi, and a Ph.D. in the Immunopathology of human African trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness) from the University of Glasgow’s Veterinary School in Scotland, Prof. Ndung’u also has over 80 publications under his belt. Currently, he is the Head of Neglected Tropical Diseases at the Geneva-based Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Prof. Ndung’u started his professional career in 1985 as an Assistant Research Officer at the Kenya Trypanosomiasis Research Institute (KETRI). In 1992, he became the Deputy Director in charge of Research and was promoted to Director of KETRI in 1995.

SEE ALSO :Tension in JKUAT as student killed

Prof. Ndung'u's profession has enabled him to establish linkages with African governments, professionals and universities making him serve as a visiting Professor of the University of Glasgow from 2001 also at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA. In 2005, he took up a Chief Research Officer's post at the Kenya Agriculture Research Institute (KARI) and in May 2006, Prof. Ndung’u established the Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT) program (currently, Neglected Tropical Diseases) dealing with Leishmaniasis, Chagas disease, Buruli ulcer, and Schistosomiasis while working in FIND. He was awarded a gold medal from the African Union in 2009 for his contribution to research, control, and eradication of tsetse and trypanosomiasis. In 2013, Prof. Ndung’u was appointed as a Corresponding Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh (CorrFRSE). JKUAT Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victoria Wambui Ngumi, praised Prof. Ndung’u on his new role as JKUAT Chancellor saying that he will push the University to greater heights in education and research.

SEE ALSO :Rugby: Big show in Kisumu as top guns battle

He is the sixth Chancellor of JKUAT after President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, President Mwai Kibaki, Prof. Ali Mazrui, Prof. Francis Gichaga and Prof. Geoffrey Ole Maloiy. The appointment was published in a Gazette Notice No. 2063 citing the University Act (No 42 of 2012). Prof. Ndung'u will serve for a period of five years effective from January 11, 2019.