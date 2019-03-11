Cockpit voice recorder of Ethiopian Airline jet recovered

The cockpit voice recorder and the digital flight data recorder from the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday have both been recovered from the crash site, the airline said in a statement.The passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board. The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines had eight crew members at the time of the accident. There were 33 different nationalities on board with two classified as ‘unknown’

Kenya was the worst hit in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 commercial plane crash. Canada suffered the second highest casualties after Kenya at 18. Others included: USA (8), Egypt (6), China (8), Ethiopia (9), Netherlands (5), UK (7), Russia (3), France (7), Italy (8). Spain, Israel, Morocco and Poland suffered two casualties. Belgium, Djibouti, Indonesia, Ireland, Mozambique, Norway, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, Serbia, Togo, Uganda, Yemeni, Nepal and Nigeria each had one national in the plane.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed but Swedish flight-tracking website flightradar24 said it “had unstable vertical speed”.