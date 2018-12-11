US warned its citizens to avoid airport over protests
SEE ALSO :One hurt after explosion rocks busy Nairobi streetAuthorities are still investigating what caused the Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 to crash. The site of the crash is a town is located 48km southeast of Addis Ababa along its Route Four highway. The town was formerly known as Debre-Zeit, in Amharic, but since the late 1990s it has been officially known by the Oromo name of Bishoftu. The statement said the embassy was aware of calls for a protest to be held at Meskel Square and added it was not known whether the protest had been or would be approved by Ethiopian authorities. “US Embassy personnel are advised to avoid Meskel Square and limit movement around Addis Ababa on Sunday, March 10.”
SEE ALSO :US issues security alert to citizens in NairobiIt was not clear if the protest was linked to the crash. Officials said the plane was still climbing and had only been airborne for a couple of minutes. The airline said there were 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.