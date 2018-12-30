KRA takes on foreign companies evading tax
SEE ALSO :KRA employee's wife to surrender Sh20m to StateMr Ranchodbhai was accused of allegedly failing to declare Sh3.4 billion in VAT between 2015 and another Sh8 billion in VAT for 2016. The same week, the taxman was once again in court accusing businessmen Kevalkumar Navin Maisura and Arti Jagdiesh Bakrania of registering more than nine business names and making fictitious invoicing in excess of Sh15 billion. Officers from KRA’s Investigations and Enforcement Department conducted a raid on the suspects’ premises and confiscated crucial documents and electronic devices, including ten ETR machines. The taxman also sought to recover Sh2.2 billion in unremitted tax from Chinese firm Housemart Company. KRA cited the importer of building and construction material and household goods for evading tax through under-declaring more than Sh3.2 billion in sales, translating to Sh517 million in VAT arrears. Housemart Managing Director Ye Wei was charged on four counts of tax evasion using proxy companies for almost three years.
SEE ALSO :New KRA system puts 35,000 firms on radar“On diverse dates between January 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017… being the managing director of Housemart Company Limited…willfully defaulted in paying Sh583.3 million being income tax payable to the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes in contravention of the said Act,” read one of the charges in the case filed at Milimani Court.