| Published Sun, November 25th 2018 at 14:13, Updated November 25th 2018 at 14:20 GMT +3

Carlos Ghosn was sacked as Nissan chairman Thursday, a spectacular fall from grace for the once-revered boss whose arrest and ouster have stunned the business world. [Courtesy]

Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn has denied allegations of financial misconduct, claiming he had no intention of making false reports, Japanese media said Sunday.

ALSO READ: Former Nissan executive defends arrested CEO’s compensation

The Brazil-born tycoon, who has not spoken publicly since he was arrested last Monday, told prosecutors he did not intend to understate his income on financial reports, public broadcaster NHK said.

Without exercising his right to remain silent, Ghosn advocated his view to prosecutors, NHK said, quoting unnamed sources.

Ghosn was sacked as Nissan chairman Thursday, a spectacular fall from grace for the once-revered boss whose arrest and ouster have stunned the business world.

Prosecutors accuse Ghosn and fellow executive Greg Kelly of under-reporting the former chairman's income by around five billion yen ($44 million).

Kelly also denied the allegations, saying Ghosn's salaries were paid appropriately, news reports said.

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.

Local media reported Sunday that Nissan had formed a "secret" team earlier this year to probe the alleged financial misconduct.

A small team involving Nissan's board members carried out its internal probe confidentially on concerns about possible destruction of evidence by Ghosn, Japan's Kyodo News reported, quoting unnamed sources.

Ghosn is being held custody in a Tokyo detention centre.

ALSO READ: Nissan sacks Ghosn as chairman

On Wednesday, prosecutors successfully applied to extend his custody for an additional 10 days as they stepped up their questioning.