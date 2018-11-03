survey
State extends charter flights offer

By Philip Mwakio | Published Sat, November 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 2nd 2018 at 22:58 GMT +3
Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

The Government has announced the extension of a subsidy programme meant to increase charter flights traffic to the Coast.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said in an interview that the Charter Incentive Programme (CIP) initiated in 2016 and which ended in June this year, will now be extended to 2020.

“We have all seen in a short time what it has done to attract a number of international charter airlines to the Mombasa route,’’ said the CS. The programme offers a passenger subsidy of $30 (Sh3,000) per seat filled with international passengers who terminate or disembark at the Coast.  

