Reprieve for company as court stops destruction of its sugar

By Dominic Omondi | Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 14:36, Updated October 26th 2018 at 14:40 GMT +3

Kwale Sugar Company has won the first round in a case the State.

The Court on Friday ordered the release of 3,700 tonnes of sugar owned by the miller which the Government wanted destroyed for allegedly being contaminated.

“It is hereby ordered that in line with the Multi-Agency Team Protocol, the sugar which has complied with the standards of the 1st Respondent (Kenya Bureau of Standards) shall be released to the Petitioner forthwith, pursuant to the 1st Respondent’s letter dated 20th October, 2018,” said High Court Justice Erick Ogola on October25.

The final judgement will be heard on January, 2019.

Kenya Bureau Of Standards
Kwale Sugar

