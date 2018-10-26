survey
Google parent Alphabet shares fall Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Ford recalls nearly 1.5 million vehicles for engine stall issue

By Reuters | Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 13:38, Updated October 26th 2018 at 13:47 GMT +3
Ford Motor Co. on Thursday recalled nearly 1.5 million cars in North America to address a faulty part that could lead to engine stalls. [Photo: Courtesy]

WASHINGTON Ford Motor Co said Thursday it will recall nearly 1.5 million cars in North America to address a faulty part that could lead to engine stalls.

The second largest U.S. automaker said it is calling back 2012 through 2018 model year Ford Focus cars with 2.0-liter GDI and 2.0-liter GTDI engines for a malfunctioning valve that could result in inaccurate fuel level readings and potentially engine stalls or an inability to restart the vehicle.

Ford said it is not aware of any crashes as a result of this condition but said owners should maintain at least a half tank of fuel until the recall is completed.

RELATED TOPICS:
Ford Motor Co
Largest U.S. Automaker
Ford Focus Cars
Recalls

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited