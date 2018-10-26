Tough travel rules aimed at limiting delegation numbers

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 10:45, Updated October 26th 2018 at 10:49 GMT +3

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua

NAIROBI, KENYA: Barely one month after the Government announced austerity measures, it is now seeking to limit officials’ trips abroad.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has introduced measures that will cap the number of foreign trips by Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of parastatals.

ALSO READ: Uhuru congratulates Ethiopia's first female President

A CS wishing to travel has to be cleared by the President, as is the norm, and can only lead a delegation of four people. A PS, chairperson or CEO of a parastatal will now only travel in a team of three people.

The circular dated October 19 also directs that a CS and PS serving in the same ministry cannot be cleared to travel out of the country at the same time.

It has been common practice for State officials to travel out of the country with huge delegations in tow, where the intention of most of the civil servants has been to pocket hefty allowances in per diem.

A report by Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo indicated that taxpayers spent Sh27 billion in the last financial year on foreign trips, up from Sh24.9 billion the previous year, for national and county governments.

The money is almost equivalent to what was spent to construct Thika Superhighway.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Ms Odhiambo's report further showed travel spending by counties had increased by 55 per cent to Sh12.1 billion from June 2014, while that of the central government had risen by 66 per cent to Sh15.5 billion.

But in the new rules, Mr Kinyua says accounting officers (PSs and CEOs) will be responsible for compliance with necessary administrative and financial controls, while CSs are required to do monthly reports showing the number of trips by officers under them.

Public funds

ALSO READ: CS Kiunjuri appears before Senate over sugarcane woes

“International travel clearance will only be granted with respect to meetings, workshops, seminars or study tours that are manifestly justifiable in terms of clear and sizable benefits to the people of Kenya. As an omnibus guiding principle, international travel should be limited to essential trips only, and all reasonable steps to ensure cost-effectiveness and prudent use of public funds should be employed,” reads part of the report.

It continues: “Following such trips, all officers will be required to make a brief report on the benefits they received from the trip as well as the benefits accruing to the country, which should be submitted to the approving authority within seven days of their return to Kenya.”

The circular, also copied to Treasury CS Henry Rotich and Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa, however, exempts members of the Kenya Defence Forces and National Police Service.

On September 27, Devolution PS Charles Sunkuli issued a similar circular to limit the number of international trips by county officials, including governors and ward representatives.

But the devolved regions, through the Council of Governors (COG), said the guidelines were unlawful.

CoG chairman Josphat Nanok said the fresh directives violated the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which stipulates that the two levels of government are distinct.

Elected governments

ALSO READ: M-Pesa Foundation Academy students wow Uhuru Kenyatta (Photos)

“County governments are legitimately elected governments and therefore they do not report to the national government ministry. The relationship is one of consultation and collaboration,” Mr Nanok said in response to Mr Sunkuli’s memo.

The CoG boss said they had mechanisms of approving travel requests, and that the national government’s role was only that of a facilitator.

“Once the individual counties have approved their international travel requests, they forward them to the CoG to liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Nanok demanded that Sunkuli retracts the circular, failure to which they would go to court.

“The council therefore asks you to withdraw the letter with immediate effect. It’s our hope that this matter will be settled amicably without resulting in unnecessary public exchange or even legal recourse.”