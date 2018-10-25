Kenya's Mombasa Port receives one of the largest container vessels

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 15:24, Updated October 25th 2018 at 15:32 GMT +3

Captain Shashi Bhushan (in white) of Cargo Vessel MSC Maxine explains the operations of the vessel to the Media inside his cabin at Mombasa Port's berth no.18

MOMBASA, KENYA: The continued safe navigation into the Port of Mombasa by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) pilots has received commendation from the Captain of one of largest container vessel to dock at the facility.

Speaking during a brief ceremony to award first call certificate, MSC Maxine master, Captain Shashi Bushan hailed Kenyan navigators for guiding his huge vessel safely into harbour in very harsh weather conditions.

MSC Maxine carrying 3500 TEUs sailed into the Port of Mombasa on Wednesday afternoon and went alongside berth 18 where it started to discharge its cargo.

MSC Maxine is 300 metres long, 48 metres wide and 62 metres in height.

''It is one of the most modern large container vessels transiting the world oceans,'' Capt Bushan said.

KPA officials led by Patrick Makau, manager container operations presented the certificate of first call to the vessel's master.

"We remain on-course to be a world class port hence the arrival of much larger vessels that dock here successfully,'' Makau said.

The vessel which had arrived from Port Elizabeth, South Africa was expected to complete discharging and receiving cargo before it sets sail last evening to continue with its voyage.

Early in April, the Port received the largest container vessel to have docked.

MSC Portugal that carried 6000 TEUs and measuring 304.07 meters making her the longest and wider container ship to call at the Port .

She has a draft of 14.518 metres, 40m breadth and 24.6 meters depth.

Until the completion of the dredging project at the Port of Mombasa to -15 metres, the port channel was restricted to vessels with a maximum draft of 11 metres.

The port is now capable of handling third and fourth generation vessels with capacities ranging between 4,500 and 6,000 TEUs.

Other celebrated larger callers in the recent past include Motor vessels Ever Delight and Ital Mattina with a length overall of 264 meters.

Both vessels are operated by the Evergreen Shipping Line, Mv.MSC Tia with a length overall of 261 meters and Mv.Jolly Quarzo with a length overall of 240 meters and Mv. Jolly Perla.

The vessel maiden calls were marked as achievements of the fruits of government's commitment towards port capacity expansion.

