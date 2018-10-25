Nairobi Water procures Sh100m software to aid meter readings

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 14:55, Updated October 25th 2018 at 14:59 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Nairobi water and Sewerage Company has procured Sh100 million software to aid in billing water following complaints from city residents over inflated bills despite the water shortage.

The customer management system software is currently being installed and will be complete by March next year.

This comes amid reports that the water firm may have lost Sh2 billion through water theft, faulty meters and illegal connections.

The firm also acknowledged challenges with billing errors and meter tampering that have resulted in customers having credit balances of up to Sh152 million. The firm is also being blamed for accounts that reflect credit balances with no corresponding billing

Acting Nairobi water and Sewerage Company Managing Director, Nahashon Muguna on Thursday told a county water and sanitation committee that the new system was tamper proof and would reduce customers’ water bills.

He had appeared before the committee to answer to queries over challenges dogging the water sector such as non-revenue water, high residents’ bill, the continued water shortage as well as the huge wage bill at the company.

