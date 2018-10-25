survey
Nokia kicks off 5G network Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Nairobi Water procures Sh100m software to aid meter readings

By Josphat Thiong'o | Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 14:55, Updated October 25th 2018 at 14:59 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Nairobi water and Sewerage Company has procured Sh100 million software to aid in billing water  following complaints from city residents over inflated bills despite the water shortage.

ALSO READ: Sonko plots to hike parking fees

The customer management system software is currently being installed and will be complete by March next year.

This comes amid reports that the water firm may have lost Sh2 billion through water theft, faulty meters and illegal connections.

The firm also  acknowledged challenges with billing errors and meter tampering that have resulted in customers having credit balances of up to Sh152 million. The firm is also being blamed for accounts that reflect credit balances with no corresponding billing

Acting Nairobi water and Sewerage Company Managing Director, Nahashon Muguna on Thursday told a county water and sanitation committee that the new system was tamper proof and would reduce customers’ water bills.

He had appeared before the committee to answer to queries over challenges dogging the water sector such as non-revenue water, high residents’ bill, the continued water shortage as well as the huge wage bill at the company.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Nairobi Water And Sewerage Company
Mike Sonko

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Sh300b house plan starts next month

Sh300b house plan starts next month

I'll work with you, Sonko to Passaris

I'll work with you, Sonko to Passaris

Appoint a deputy or else…Gema tells Sonko

Appoint a deputy or else…Gema tells Sonko

Is Sonko positioning himself for 2022 deputy president post?

Is Sonko positioning himself for 2022 deputy president post?




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited