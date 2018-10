| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 10:34, Updated October 25th 2018 at 10:42 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Vivo Energy reported on Thursday a drop in third-quarter gross cash profit, hit by a slowdown in retail volume due to short-term supply disruptions in Kenya, Uganda and Ivory Coast.

The company, which distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Africa, said gross cash profit fell to $167 million in the quarter ended September 30, from $171 million a year earlier.

