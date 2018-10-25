Kenya hopeful for better ranks in trade by world Bank

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 09:35, Updated October 25th 2018 at 09:50 GMT +3

East African Community (EAC) and Regional Development Cabinet secretary Aden Mohamed has expressed optimism about Kenya being ranked by the World Bank as the best country in doing business through 2018 Doing Business Index set for October 31. He states that the country had implemented proper trading policies.

“We are confident that the reforms we have put in place as a country especially under the ease of doing business program would go a long way in making Kenya a pace setter in the region and encourage other member states to follow suit,” he believed.

In 2017, Kenya was ranked as the best African nation for doing business after Rwanda and Morocco ranking 41 and 69 in that order.

Kenya ranked position 136 in 2014 and achieved position 80 in 2017, after it was said to have regulatory environment conducive to operation of a local firm. It has also been listed as part of 190 nations in the world to have this regulatory trading environment.

CS Mohamed however believes that Kenya will rank at position 50 by 2020. “The trajectory towards this goal continues to be on track, as competitiveness in EAC and globally, heightens as a critical ingredient to attracting investments”, added CS Adan.

Improved infrastructure such as construction of Standard Gauge Railway, increased road constructions and supply of energy has been said to contribute towards the upcoming World Bank Index rating.

CS Mohamed equally reaffirmed that construction of five OSBPS (One Stop Border Posts) at Malaba, Holili, Busia, Isibania and Namanga will be finished to help lessen congestion of cargo trucks along the roads at major borders.

The foremost tenets to contribute towards an increase in Kenya’s ranking this year will emerge from ease of doing business, registering property, starting a business, getting credit, trading across borders, access to electricity, paying taxes, protecting the minority investors and ease of access to construction permits.

Word Bank’s previous report indicated that Kenya’s economy grew by 5.9 percent in 2016 due to investment in infrastructure, low oil prices, a recovery in tourism sector and strong remittance inflows.

