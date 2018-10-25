Worker charged with murder of employer

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 09:30, Updated October 25th 2018 at 09:36 GMT +3

A man has been charged with last month's killing of a Mombasa businessman.

Alister Omondi Odhiambo, however, denied murdering Peter Macharia Mutonga last September 12, jointly with others not before the court, at Sparki in Mombasa.

Police found Mutonga's body dumped in a manhole in his compound after family members reported him missing.

Omondi was a casual labourer at Mutonga's.

He was released on a Sh300,000 bond with sureties of the same amount.

Justice Njoki Mwangi also ordered prosecution to supply the defence with witness statements before the trial begins on January 23 next year.

In the same court, a Dutch national who had been granted an anticipatory bond of Sh100,000 to stop his arrest in defilement investigations applied to have the file closed.

Stephen Reidi, a resident of Mtwapa in Kilifi, asked the court to close the case because the Director of Public Prosecutions had indicated that police were not following the matter anymore.

His lawyer, Nashit Maru accused the police of harassing Reidi and trying to arrest him without a warrant. He said his client had no knowledge of any defilement case against him.

