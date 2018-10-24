Investing in Safaricom means you keep smiling all the way to the bank

| Published Wed, October 24th 2018 at 09:42, Updated October 24th 2018 at 09:51 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: There is a top secret among savvy investors that says; “price is what you pay. Value is what you get.” Those who have put their money in Safaricom know this very well.

While many companies keep disappointing their shareholders, in the last financial year, Safaricom shareholders received a total payout of Sh44.07 billion! This is an increase of 13.4 per cent from Sh38.86 billion paid last year after the board recommended a dividend of Sh1.10 per share.

So, Safaricom turns 18 years old this October. The telecom has promised to keep impressing both financially and business wise as it transforms the lives of millions of Kenyans. Between the 2017 and 2018 financial year, the number of customers increased by 5.1 per cent.

From offering basic voice and text services, Safaricom has become a must have brand through its diversification of services. Every Kenyan in one way or another has to use Safaricom.

It provides voice, data, financial services and enterprise solutions for a range of subscribers, small businesses and government, using a variety of platforms. As the biggest communication company in East and Central Africa, Safaricom delights over 25.1 million subscribers, providing over 200,000 touch points for its customers and offering over 100 different products under its portfolio.

Shinning even beyond East Africa

Listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, with annual revenues in excess of Sh233.7 billion, Safaricom has introduced fiber infrastructure to build a dedicated enterprise business, which provides managed I.T. services to clients in the East African region.

The telco’s after-tax earnings are more than the combined profits of Kenya’s top three banks - Kenya Commercial Bank, Equity Group and Cooperative Bank! If the company decided to be philanthropic and give all the profit to its 29.5 million subscribers, each would receive at least Sh1,800.

On 7th March 2007, Safaricom pioneered a commercial mobile money transfer globally through M-Pesa, the most successful service of its kind anywhere in the world. M-Pesa subscribers keep growing; from 17.12 million in 2017 to 22.62 million in 2018 making it the number one money transfer platform in Kenya controlling 81 per cent of the market.

During the review period, Sh8.1 trillion was moved through M-Pesa; a trillion more than Kenya’s gross domestic product, currently at Sh7.1 trillion.

Internet penetration in Kenya might have slowed the growth of voice and SMS, but it hasn’t slowed down Safaricom. As at 2018, voice and SMS revenue has been shrinking as a portion of revenue, however the company has defied global trends, reporting a combined growth of 2.9 percent.

Voice has grown by 2.3 percent to Sh95.64 billion, while SMS has grown by 6.2 percent to Sh17.72 billion. Combined, voice and SMS revenue now contribute 50.5 percent of service revenue showing just how much of camel the company has become in the drying up space.

“We remained resilient despite the macroeconomic headwinds of a prolonged election period, drought, low credit growth, uncertain regulatory environment and enhanced competitor activity,” said Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore.

In 2018, Safaricom shares jumped to a record high of Sh30. Remember, three months after launch in 2008, the Safaricom share price had fallen from a high of Sh7.58 to a low of Sh3.70. Two months later, it dipped further to the Sh3 mark where it celebrated its first anniversary on the NSE. It hit rock bottom one dark day in February 26, 2009 before it started the slow but steady climb to last Sh27.75.

Direct contribution to government revenue

The company is also expected to contribute nearly 80 per cent of the government’s projected dividend earnings of Sh19.8 billion in the fiscal year 2018/19, highlighting the Treasury’s heavy reliance on the telecommunications firm to meet its investments income budget.

After announcing the Sh1.10 per share dividend and a record net profit of Sh55.3 billion for the year ended March 2018, the government of Kenya earned Sh15.42 billion in dividends from its 14.02 billion shares (a 35 per cent stake).

In terms of mentorship and community projects, Safaricom has also been in the frontline with several major projects that have had a huge impact. In 2018, Kenyans were treated to season two of BLAZE. Season one saw 43 percent of Kenyan youth join the BLAZE platform and 44,000 young people under the age of 26 attend the countrywide summits.

Season two will work with Kenyan youth and expose them to some of Kenya’s most successful young entrepreneurs. The theme this year is Greatness Requires Internal Toughness (G.R.I.T). The focus will be on three key areas; to mentor and train youth by giving them the tools required to be successful at BYOB Creation Camps.

So if you are sitting there wondering where to put your money and get a good return, think about Safaricom. They will certainly not disappoint you. They are here to stay and keep you smiling all the way to the bank.