Family advised to hold talks on property row

By Stephen Rutto | Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 08:10, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 08:16 GMT +3
Dr. James Murgor - Keiyo North MP

NAIROBI, KENYA: The family of former Kerio Central MP William Murgor has been directed to settle a protracted property dispute out of court.

Mr Murgor, who was the father of Keiyo North MP James Murgor and 33 other siblings, including former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor died 11 years ago. He left behind a vast estate that has become the source of conflict in the family.

The legal battle involves huge tracts of land spread across Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu counties as well as prime commercial property in Eldoret and Iten.

On Friday, High Court judge Hellen Omondi told Dr Murgor, the eldest in the family and the one in charge of the estate, to unite the feuding parties and resolve the dispute.

“Sit and talk with your siblings and come up with amicable solutions on sharing the property left by your father to avoid public and messy court battles,” said Ms Omondi.

Five wives

The elder Murgor had five wives. Some of his daughters sought redress in court, claiming they were sidelined in the sharing of their father's wealth.

Led by Enid Cheptanui, the daughters told the court that the MP, his brother Francis and sister Chemutai had sidelined them in the sharing of the property.

Ms Cheptanui, who is backed by 11 sisters and two brothers, insists that the distribution of the estate violated the Law of Succession Act by favouring the children of one widow.

Through their lawyer, Philip Murgor, the daughters claimed the MP left them out of the estate distribution and questioned family meeting minutes presented in court.

Philip told the court that the minutes had been stage-managed to prevent the affected daughters from getting any property.

Cheptanui disowned the minutes that contained proposals on the distribution of the estate. She said some members had been deliberately excluded.

The judge directed the Keiyo North MP to engage his siblings on how the multi-million shilling estate would be distributed among them in a free and fair manner devoid of discrimination.

In his response, Dr Murgor told the judge that he was willing to bring the family together to settle the matter.

Philip also said he was willing to enter into an amicable settlement.

The case was adjourned to October 30.

