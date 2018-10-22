Expired diapers worth Sh38m seized in Mlolongo

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 00:17, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 00:20 GMT +3

Detective from Serious Crime Investigative Unit Athi River sub-County in Machakos County examine the altered expiry date and fake KEBS sticker on Ezee Diapers imported from China during a morning raid of a warehouse at Syokimau off Mombasa Road in Machakos County on Friday October 19th, 2018.

In summary Agencies on the spot as police seize expired diapers worth Sh38m

DCI officers arrest six people found repackaging product at go-down in Mlolongo

Products imported from China in September even though they expired in February

Government officials at the Port of Mombasa are on the spot after four tonnes of expired diapers were seized in Mlolongo on the outskirts of Nairobi.

The diapers, worth Sh38 million, were imported from China in September even though they expired in February.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters arrested six workers who were found repackaging the products at a go-down in Mlolongo.

The officers said they were looking for officials of the agency that cleared the cargo as well as the importer, said to be a prominent transporter.

Also wanted are the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) officials who inspected and cleared the products.

George Kinoti, the DCI boss, said the people arrested were found imposing fake Kebs stickers on the diaper packages while erasing the expiry dates.

“They want to kill our future generations with expired products. We want to know how they got here,” he said.

Mr Kinoti added that the detectives, acting on a tip, had to force their way into the go-down.

Raided go-down

The China-made diapers had been repackaged ready for sale when the officers raided the go-down on Friday.

Kinoti said investigations would establish if any of the diapers had already been taken to the market.

"We urge Kenyans, especially parents, to be keen when buying some of these products. Among other things, they should always check the expiry dates," he said, adding that the Government would not relent in the war against unscrupulous traders.

The DCI boss warned officials of any agencies found clearing such goods that they would be punished.

