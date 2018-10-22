survey
Police seize expired diapers worth Sh38m Next Story
Saw millers owe State Sh1 billion Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Equitel in double digit growth driven by mobile payments

By Moses Omusolo | Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 21st 2018 at 23:02 GMT +3
Airtel Africa CEO Christian De Faria (left) with Dr. James Mwangi(RIGHT) Equity bank group CEO when Equity officially launched Equitel the Equity Thin SIM that converts all single sim phones into dual sim phones taken on 20th July 2015. PHOTO:WILBERFORCE OKWIRI

Equity Bank's mobile money network, Equitel, has recorded a double-digit growth in value and number of mobile money transactions according to the latest data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

The report shows that Equitel processed 87.9 million mobile commerce transactions between April and June 2018, up from 77.6 million transactions in the preceding quarter.

ALSO READ: Sh300m ward reps' offices to be built

The value of mobile commerce transactions increased from Sh290.3 billion to Sh328.2 billion. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Communications Authority Of Kenya
CA
Equitel

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Sh300m ward reps' offices to be built

Sh300m ward reps' offices to be built

Saw millers owe State Sh1 billion

Saw millers owe State Sh1 billion

Banditry hits livestock production in Baringo

Banditry hits livestock production in Baringo

Kingi wants MCAs to accept nominee

Kingi wants MCAs to accept nominee




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON monday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited