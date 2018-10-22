Equitel in double digit growth driven by mobile payments

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 21st 2018 at 23:02 GMT +3

Airtel Africa CEO Christian De Faria (left) with Dr. James Mwangi(RIGHT) Equity bank group CEO when Equity officially launched Equitel the Equity Thin SIM that converts all single sim phones into dual sim phones taken on 20th July 2015. PHOTO:WILBERFORCE OKWIRI

Equity Bank's mobile money network, Equitel, has recorded a double-digit growth in value and number of mobile money transactions according to the latest data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

The report shows that Equitel processed 87.9 million mobile commerce transactions between April and June 2018, up from 77.6 million transactions in the preceding quarter.

The value of mobile commerce transactions increased from Sh290.3 billion to Sh328.2 billion.