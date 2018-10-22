survey
Sh300 billion city housing programme to start next month, says Sonko

By Josphat Thiong’o | Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 21st 2018 at 22:07 GMT +3
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

A Sh300 billion urban renewal housing project will kick off next month, Governor Mike Sonko has said.

The first phase of the housing programme is expected to put up between 10,000 and 12,000 units.

It covers old and new Ngara, Pangani, Jeevanjee-Bachelors, Ngong Road Inspectorate staff quarters, Uhuru and  Suna Road.

The entire project seeks to put up 200,000 affordable houses. Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Pumwani on Saturday, Sonko said the new houses would not attract any new charges and that current tenants would be compensated before moving out. 

Numerous hitches have caused the project's delay.    

