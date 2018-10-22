Fish hawking along highway banned

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 21st 2018 at 23:49 GMT +3

Traders sell fish to motorists on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway near Kinungi trading center in a venture that has employed tens of youths. The departments of Fisheries and Public Health have however banned the trade, terming it illegal and unhealthy. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Department of Public Health has banned fish hawking on sections of the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, terming the trade unhealthy

ALSO READ: Activities paralyzed as stubborn weed covers Lake Victoria

Public Health officers described the manner in which fish was being sold around Naivasha as unhygienic.

Speaking after a meeting with the traders on Sunday, County Director of Public Health Samuel King’ori warned that anyone found flouting the directive would be arrested and prosecuted.

Mr King’ori said although the trade had employed hundreds of youths, it is improper to sell fish in the open where many other activities were taking place.

He said the county government was working with stakeholders to put up modern fish storage facilities to address fears of contamination.

“We are looking at ways to create an enabling environment for them to sell fish that is safe for human consumption."

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.