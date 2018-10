| Published Sun, October 21st 2018 at 17:48, Updated October 21st 2018 at 17:55 GMT +3

Top CNN anchor Richard Quest (pictured) is scheduled to fly on Monday to cover Kenya’s inaugural direct flight to New York.

The celebrated personality is expected to fly the inaugural flight scheduled for October 28, 2018, for his globally renowned Quest Means Business show.

The new flight path will cut down travel time from 22 to 15 hours.

The carrier is hoping the highly anticipated direct flights to the US will boost tourism.