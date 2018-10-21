Future tech: From flying cars to police robots and bots that can sing and play piano

| Published Sun, October 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 20th 2018 at 23:19 GMT +3

A flying car powered by UAE’s telecom operator Etisalat. [Courtesy]

A flying car powered by UAE’s telecom operator Etisalat stunned thousands of technology innovators at the latest exhibition in Dubai.

If it wins the approvals of regulators, in a few years, you will be able to call a flying taxi to your doorstep strap in and tell it where you want to be and it’ll take off to your destination.

You will not need to have a helipad or a runway. The flying vehicle uses the same parking space available on the streets to maneuver. Also at the GITEX tech mega-show that comes to an end this week were a number of self-drive cars with different capabilities beyond flying.

The vehicle will not need a driver or pilot to fly. [Paul Wafula, Standard]

The innovators see one of its major users in the taxi business. The vehicle will not need a driver or pilot to fly. And if you are afraid if flying or you just want to stay on the road, the flying taxi will also simply self-drive itself to your destination as you sit back.

The innovation, displayed in packed room of technology enthusiasts at during the GITEX Technology Week, was powered by the 5G network, which provided the necessary comfort that it has the capacity to use artificial intelligence and make decisions at the same speed as that of a human being or faster.

Etisalat said 5G is about 20 times faster than 4G, featuring virtually no latency and ultra-low energy requirements and this makes the network deal with all the fears of processing speeds and accidents raised in previous innovations.

The innovation is part of the ‘Pop.Up Next’ concept that is driving inventions around the autonomous cars space. This is the world’s first fully electric and zero-emission modular system vehicle.

Its flight module allows the car to lift itself into the air vertically. It can perform both the autonomous and electric modes. It also has a 49 inch screen that relays information to its passengers on board, plays music and offers other entertainment services depending on the mood of the passengers.

It can pick your favourite colour scheme to lighten up your mood and it can be operated using speech and face recognition. With the development of artificial intelligence, the vehicle can customize its services to the needs of its passengers.

Besides the flying cars, the world of robotics was in full energy at the technology fair. Some of the wonder robots on display included those that can do customer service jobs, security guards, singers, tour guides and receptionists. But it was the Robocop that got many tongues wagging.

The Dubai Police brought its first ever police robot patrolling its streets.

Dubai is hoping to have a human free police station in 2030. The police robot, described as a wonder robot, uses artificial intelligence and can ‘speak’ and answer a good number of questions as well as offer help to road users. People can also use them to pay fines and get information by tapping a touchscreen on its chest.

The Robocop can also identify wanted criminals as well as collect evidence. It can speak in six languages including English and Arabic. It can shake hands and even offer a military salute.

They are expected to start patrolling crowded parts of the City. The scary invention will see some human crime busters replaced by machines.

Though there is a good attempt to make the Robocop look as human as possible, it lacks a ‘mouth’ and where the mouth should be is covered by some white material. It also has scary eyes and is a little slow in turning its head towards a suspect.

But on the brighter side, the Robocop will work 24 hours a day, will never ask for leave and their ‘pay benefits’ will be a fraction of the costs paid to the human policemen. The cop does not need a visa either or medical insurance. They do not need hours of training. The Robocop is also expected to engage millions of tourists that fly into the country every month. The Robocop can identify wanted criminals as well as collect evidence. [Paul Wafula, Standard]

The Dubai Police also brought a video application that can be used by deaf people to report crimes. The deaf person will use sign language to report the crime to a policeman sitted at the end of the line who will then dispatch the nearest ground team to their location using google maps. The robot can be uploaded with pictures of people and programmed to call the police station once it spots them on the streets.

There were also a number of robots on display at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) that would work as parking assistants, offer help to road users and tourists, help in flight check in among other services. Some even can take selfies with tourists.

One of the robot manufacturers, RobotikWorld, said it can now distribute robots that can work as security guards, receptionists, tour guides, hotel room service waiters, and medical assistants.

The firm has several orders already. It says it has so far sold receptionist robots for offices in Dubai, as well as a guide robot for a hospital.

One of its robots got a job as a security guard at Dubai Mall, which is the busiest mall in the country for a three-week-long pilot phase for the Dubai Police. The firm also has something for the entertainment space. It has developed a robot that sings and plays the piano that is ready to start working.

To sing, the singing robot can sing any song after it is downloaded into its system. On its part, the tour guide robot is looking to work at museums, airports, hospitals and other places that need a customer service desk. The hotel robot can work at the concierge, book appointments, purchase tickets for guests and also help them sign out and check in their flights.

The development of robots will however see so many people lose jobs since it will be impossible to compete them at doing routine jobs. Jobs that are already on the line now include drivers, customer care officials, traffic police, and receptionists among others.

The robots companies will have a great job convincing labour organisations and governments to allow companies to hire these robots unless other job opportunities come up.

There was also display of digital creativity in the retail sector where shopping will be done without any human intervention.

GITEX is now the biggest meeting for technology innovators in the world.

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the man who invented the World Wide Web, delivered a keynote address on his new industry-shifting startup alongside A-list tech leaders from ASOS, Amazon, Alibaba, and Google, all amongst 4,500+ live demonstrations of future tech.

Techs will ranged from iB Cricket – the world’s first true sport virtual reality game– to Satsure, a satellite-led farming aid that will multiply crop output and a startup that has already secured a MOU from Bill Gates.

There were also the likes of sit-in pods that provide a full health check-up in seven minutes (BodyO), to the world’s smallest and most lightweight robotic lunar rovers and lunar landers (ispace).

Gobal firms like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, HPE, SAP, Alibaba Cloud and Huawei also used the summit to unveil their latest cutting-edge tech; concepts that range from car windows that double-up as entertainment packed touchscreen video platforms, to X-ray scanning mirrors.

More than 100 companies showcased mind-blowing, real-world Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption at the region’s biggest AI gathering.

Mobile operators such as Etisalat, du and the Saudi Telecom Company used the conference to do live trials of their 5G network that promises to provide on-the-go internet at 100x the speed of 4G.