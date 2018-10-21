New Mombasa flights to boost Coast tourism

| Published Sun, October 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 20th 2018 at 19:06 GMT +3

KIlifi County Governor Amerson Kingi and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala (right) enjoy madafu juice at the Kilifi County tourism exhibition stand at the on going SKAL International world congress at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, October 19, 2018. The four day international summit ends Sunday. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the introduction of direct flights to Mombasa by leisure airline Tui Fly.

The carrier will operate weekly from two key tourist source destinations in Europe, according to Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

Starting October 26, Tui Fly will fly to Mombasa from Brussels every Friday while Amsterdam flights will begin November 7.

Mr Balala made the announcement on Friday while opening the World Skal Congress at a Mombasa hotel.

“We are grateful to this gesture by Tui Fly who have been one of our major supporters and wish to assure them of our support,” he said.

He said Tui Poland has also been a significant contributor to bringing in the much needed international tourist numbers with their current three flights a week.

“I am duly informed that a fourth flight is on the cards,” said Balala.

He said there were better prospects for Kenyan tourism with Tui committing a direct flight from London to Mombasa by November next year.

“This is great news for our destination as the Government seeks to boost the tourism sector through various intervention measures in place,” he said.

Diani Reef Beach Resort Managing Director Bobby Kamani said the move by Tui Fly to re-introduce flights to the Coastal city is a move in the right time.

“We are on an upward trajectory and tourism is picking up well after years of bad business,’’ he told Sunday Standard.

“This gives great confidence in the tourism story for the Coast,” added Mr Kamani.

Plaza Beach Hotel General Manager Denis Gwaro said with the additional flights, Coast hotels were assured of increased occupancy.

“We are upbeat at the prospects of having more tourists from Europe which remains Kenya’s source market,” he said.

Balala further said more good news will come on December 6 when Gulf carrier Qatari Airways debuts the Doha-Mombasa route.

Full recovery

He said Kenya’s tourism was on the path to full recovery, projecting 2.5 million international arrivals by 2022-2023.

“This year promises to be even better with a 17 per cent growth to realise 1.7 million international arrivals,” the CS said.

Meanwhile, Skal World President Suzaana Saari said the choice of Mombasa to host the annual Skal Congress would catapult the destination to new heights.

“Mombasa and the Kenyan Coast faced numerous challenges and by the world accepting to come here, it is clear sign that the destination is safe and open for business,” she said.

Ms Saari said Africa was exhibiting great potential in growth and called on political leaders to give full support to tourism ventures so as to help boost the industry.